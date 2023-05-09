Coast Guard crews searched 305 square miles for the 19 year old swimmer

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing swimmer near Freeport, about 60 miles south of Houston.

“The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise,” said Lt. j.g. Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, and we hope they find solace and strength during this difficult time.”

Over the weekend, Coast Guard crews searched 305 square miles for a combined 25 search hours.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call Friday at 6:43 p.m. from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office stating a 19 year old swimmer was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.

An urgent marine information broadcast came. Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew responded with a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, to search for the missing swimmer.

Involved in the search were:

Sector Houston-Galveston

Station Freeport

Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Auxiliary

Surfside Police Department

Texas EquuSearch