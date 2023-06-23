EL PASO, Texas (KIAH) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility intercepted 146 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were concealed in a large commercial ice cream maker that was being transported from Mexico to the U.S.

The interception occurred June 19 when a 1995 Ford F-150 pick-up truck hauling a manifested ice cream machine entered the port. An X-ray scan of the vehicle tipped agents off.

CBP officers eventually found 56 bundles of cocaine hidden within the walls of the ice cream maker.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP. The driver, a 43-year-old Mexican man, was turned over to Texas DPS officers to face state charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.