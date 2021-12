COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is searching for an armed and in danger of death or serious bodily injury man.

Justin Leonard Eaker is described as a 26-year-old white male, 5’5 feet tall, 145 lbs, with brown hair, and green eyes. He was last seen December 4, 2021 in College Station — possibly in a silver Dodge Avenger.

If you have any information or spot Eaker, call 9-1-1 and do not approach him.