Comptroller says Texans are owed $6 billion in unclaimed property claims

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Comptroller’s office says it has paid $285 million in unclaimed property claims in fiscal year 2021.

The Comptroller’s office said in a press release on Thursday it has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to rightful owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962.

The state is currently holding more than $6 billion in cash and other valuables through the program. The $285 million from this year represents more than 538,000 properties, that includes thing like forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties and abandoned safe-deposit box contents as examples.

Generally speaking, owners can file a claim at any time to claim the property as there isn’t a statute of limitations.

You can check to see if you have unclaimed property by going to the program’s website.