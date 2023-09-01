CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A police officer in Conroe is now face a felony theft by a public servant charge.

Raymond McCreary, 42, has been arrested and is no longer employed by the Conroe Police Department, police chief Jeff Christy said in a statement on Thursday. He was an 18-year veteran of the department.

The arrest stems from an Aug. 21 traffic stop in which the driver claimed McCreary stole his wallet and cash.

An investigation by CPD and the Texas Rangers resulted in McCreary confessing to the crime and was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, Christy said. The money was returned to the rightful owner.

“Myself and the dedicated men and women of this Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of McCreary,” Christy said in the statement. “We understand that his actions tarnish the reputation of our Department, but his actions in no way represent the honorable conduct of the dedicated personnel who serve this community with integrity and pride on a daily basis. Misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated.”