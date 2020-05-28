Conservative Ex-Texas Congressman Sam Johnson, former POW, dies at 89

Former Texas congressman Sam Johnson, a war veteran who spent years in captivity alongside John McCain, died Wednesday of natural causes, a spokesman says. He was 89 years old.

Johnson flew almost 100 combat missions in Korea and Vietnam before his 1966 capture in Vietnam, after which he spent nearly seven years locked up in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.” He retired from the Air Force after 29 years of service in 1979.

He then embarked on a new career, spending six years in the Texas House of Representatives before being elected to Congress. When Johnson retired in 2019, he was the oldest member of the U.S. House.

