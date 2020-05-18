Gov. Abbott update on reopening Texas – Daily coronavirus update 5/18/2020

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

5/18/2020 2pm – The Gov. of Texas is gave his update on reopening Texas. Here’s a LIVE look:

Phase 2 is announced today by Texas Gov. Abbott with the following businesses being allowed to open under capacity restrictions.

Open Texas Checklists

New, Now in Effect as of May 18, 2020

Effective May 18, 2020

New, In Effect May 22, 2020

New, In Effect May 31, 2020

5/18/2020 10am – Harris County Public Health will be focusing on contact tracing to #stopthespread.

TODAY AT 4PM – We can expect updates from the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

