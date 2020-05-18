Gov. Abbott update on reopening Texas – Daily coronavirus update 5/18/2020

5/18/2020 2pm – The Gov. of Texas is gave his update on reopening Texas. Here’s a LIVE look:
Phase 2 is announced today by Texas Gov. Abbott with the following businesses being allowed to open under capacity restrictions.
Open Texas Checklists
New, Now in Effect as of May 18, 2020
- Child Care Centers
- Child Care Families
- Massage and Personal-Care, Beauty Services
- Massage and Personal-Care, Beauty Service Customers
- Youth Clubs
- Youth Club Participants
- Youth Sports Operators
- Youth Sports Families
Effective May 18, 2020
- Gyms / Exercise Facilities (Updated May 18, 2020)
- Gym / Exercise Facility Patrons (Updated May 18, 2020)
- Manufacturers (Updated May 18, 2020)
- Office-Based Employers (Updated May 18, 2020)
- Office-Based Employees (Updated May 18, 2020)
New, In Effect May 22, 2020
- Bars
- Bar Patrons
- Bowling Alleys, Bingo Halls, Simulcasting, Skating Rinks
- Bowling, Bingo, Simulcasting, Skating Customers
- Rodeo / Equestrian Events
- Zoos, Aquariums, Natural Caverns
- Zoo, Aquarium, Natural Cavern Visitors
New, In Effect May 31, 2020
- Day Youth Camp Operators
- Day Youth Camp Families
- Overnight Youth Camp Operators
- Overnight Youth Camp Families
- Professional Sports Without In-Person Spectators
5/18/2020 10am – Harris County Public Health will be focusing on contact tracing to #stopthespread.
TODAY AT 4PM – We can expect updates from the Houston Office of Emergency Management.
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.