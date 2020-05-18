Gov. Abbott update on reopening Texas – Daily coronavirus update 5/18/2020

5/18/2020 2pm – The Gov. of Texas is gave his update on reopening Texas. Here’s a LIVE look:

Open Texas Checklists

New, Now in Effect as of May 18, 2020

Effective May 18, 2020

New, In Effect May 22, 2020

New, In Effect May 31, 2020

5/18/2020 10am – Harris County Public Health will be focusing on contact tracing to #stopthespread.

#Contacttracing is helping us effectively identify #COVID19 infections and stop the spread. Now the need for this invaluable #publichealth tool is greater than ever. We welcomed newly hired #contacttracers at training today & want to thank everyone for helping us fight #COVID19! pic.twitter.com/WKcsm4PhqA — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) May 18, 2020

We're working together to make sure neighbors have enough to eat. @HoustonOEM has a list of food resources at https://t.co/OhjfSwfl7F. #HoustonTogether #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/Hw20GUuByr — HoustonNeighborhoods (@NeighborHOU) May 18, 2020

TODAY AT 4PM – We can expect updates from the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

The Houston-Harris County combined COVID-19 case dashboard updates daily at 4 p.m. at https://t.co/b1OeebzqeH https://t.co/Ic9N2dVsaW — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) May 17, 2020

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.