HOUSTON (CW39) The nation is reeling with emotion after the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week.

The overwhelming stress of tragic events can lead to mental health concerns. This morning, we spoke with Dr. Ann Marie Warren, a psychologist and trauma researcher at Baylor Scott & White — about coping with trauma.

Here’s a look:

How you can help families of Uvalde victims

University health system Uvalde fund

https://www.universityhealthsystem.com/ways-to-give/donate-to-a-fund

First state bank of Uvalde fund

https://www.fsbuvalde.com/

LULAC Uvalde fund

https://lulac.org/uvaldefund/

Go Fund Me verified pages

https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/donate-to-texas-elementary-school-shooting-relief