HOUSTON (CW39) The nation is reeling with emotion after the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week.
The overwhelming stress of tragic events can lead to mental health concerns. This morning, we spoke with Dr. Ann Marie Warren, a psychologist and trauma researcher at Baylor Scott & White — about coping with trauma.
Here’s a look:
How you can help families of Uvalde victims
University health system Uvalde fund
https://www.universityhealthsystem.com/ways-to-give/donate-to-a-fund
First state bank of Uvalde fund
https://www.fsbuvalde.com/
LULAC Uvalde fund
https://lulac.org/uvaldefund/
Go Fund Me verified pages
https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/donate-to-texas-elementary-school-shooting-relief