Coryell, TX (FOX 44) — The old Coryell County jail is now being demolished to add new cells for inmates.

The old Coryell County jail operated from the early 1930’s – 1990 as a space for holding inmates and living quarters for the sheriff’s family.

The Coryell County jail started off in a log building made in 1854. Inmates there stayed under the floor with little space to move.

This is the fourth jail Coryell County built to hold inmates.

The last use of this building was for the justice of the peace.

Coryell County commissioner Kyle Matthews says its time for a change.

“The building’s just fallen in disrepair, that the structure of it is just we can’t house anyone in it,” said Matthews.

The new building will hold 47 beds for inmates.

“We need jail beds in Coryell County. We were contracted out with seven or eight different counties currently to keep the inmate population in our current jail below state jail standards,” said Matthews.

Matthews says $4.7 million is going into this project to provide the county temporary relief.

“[Its a] Band-Aid. It’s probably five years that it’ll ease the burden because we’ll still have to house a few inmates outside the county,” said Matthews.

Matthews says the building will be demolished in 3 weeks — and plans are still being made on how to rebuild.