STACKER—Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption. Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline.

The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years. While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period.

Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

49. Limestone County

Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #228

— Length of life rank: #210

— Quality of life rank: #231

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

48. Shelby County

Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #204

— Length of life rank: #193

— Quality of life rank: #203

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

47. Henderson County

Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #185

— Length of life rank: #209

— Quality of life rank: #148

Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons

46. Gregg County

Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #177

— Length of life rank: #176

— Quality of life rank: #175

Canva

45. Hale County

Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #138

— Length of life rank: #148

— Quality of life rank: #139

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

44. Marion County

Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #231

— Length of life rank: #232

— Quality of life rank: #207

Mark Oxner // Wikimedia Commons

43. Bowie County

Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #205

— Length of life rank: #183

— Quality of life rank: #210

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

42. Hockley County

Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #194

— Length of life rank: #190

— Quality of life rank: #182

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

41. Wheeler County

Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #155

— Length of life rank: #178

— Quality of life rank: #96

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

40. Brown County

Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #153

— Length of life rank: #170

— Quality of life rank: #114

Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

39. Trinity County

Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #209

— Length of life rank: #208

— Quality of life rank: #190

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

39. Kleberg County

Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #160

— Length of life rank: #169

— Quality of life rank: #131

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

38. Jim Hogg County

Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #212

— Length of life rank: #202

— Quality of life rank: #197

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

37. Floyd County

Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #199

— Length of life rank: #206

— Quality of life rank: #179

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

36. Liberty County

Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #193

— Length of life rank: #181

— Quality of life rank: #189

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

35. Jim Wells County

Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #232

— Length of life rank: #225

— Quality of life rank: #224

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

34. Morris County

Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #223

— Length of life rank: #217

— Quality of life rank: #209

Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons

33. Jasper County

Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #222

— Length of life rank: #223

— Quality of life rank: #193

Canva

32. Panola County

Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #206

— Length of life rank: #199

— Quality of life rank: #200

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

31. Lynn County

Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #225

— Length of life rank: #212

— Quality of life rank: #220

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

30. Wilbarger County

Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #221

— Length of life rank: #195

— Quality of life rank: #222

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

29. Howard County

Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #197

— Length of life rank: #186

— Quality of life rank: #188

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

28. Orange County

Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #191

— Length of life rank: #196

— Quality of life rank: #176

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

27. Gray County

Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #165

— Length of life rank: #182

— Quality of life rank: #123

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

26. Young County

Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #105

— Length of life rank: #194

— Quality of life rank: #23

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

25. Zavala County

Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #239

— Length of life rank: #214

— Quality of life rank: #239

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

24. Nolan County

Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #174

— Length of life rank: #198

— Quality of life rank: #140

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

23. Delta County

Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #150

— Length of life rank: #215

— Quality of life rank: #44

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

22. Lamar County

Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #219

— Length of life rank: #228

— Quality of life rank: #180

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

21. Ector County

Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #173

— Length of life rank: #200

— Quality of life rank: #130

Canva

20. Lamb County

Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #214

— Length of life rank: #203

— Quality of life rank: #201

Nicolas Henderson // Wikimedia Commons

19. Knox County

Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #168

— Length of life rank: #205

— Quality of life rank: #95

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

18. Crosby County

Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #226

— Length of life rank: #216

— Quality of life rank: #217

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

17. Hutchinson County

Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #200

— Length of life rank: #219

— Quality of life rank: #161

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

16. Montague County

Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #210

— Length of life rank: #230

— Quality of life rank: #150

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

15. Swisher County

Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #241

— Length of life rank: #234

— Quality of life rank: #225

Canva

14. Baylor County

Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #207

— Length of life rank: #226

— Quality of life rank: #157

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

13. Terry County

Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (5.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #234

— Length of life rank: #221

— Quality of life rank: #229

Library of Congress

12. Dawson County

Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #242

— Length of life rank: #231

— Quality of life rank: #241

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

11. Anderson County

Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #184

— Length of life rank: #220

— Quality of life rank: #115

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

10. Coleman County

Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (5.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #233

— Length of life rank: #238

— Quality of life rank: #186

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

9. Winkler County

Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #240

— Length of life rank: #241

— Quality of life rank: #196

Charles Henry // Flickr

8. Potter County

Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #236

— Length of life rank: #233

— Quality of life rank: #215

Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

7. Polk County

Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #196

— Length of life rank: #213

— Quality of life rank: #154

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

6. Donley County

Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #181

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #227

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

5. Martin County

Average life expectancy: 72.4 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #198

— Length of life rank: #236

— Quality of life rank: #61

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

4. Crockett County

Average life expectancy: 72.2 years (6.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #230

— Length of life rank: #242

— Quality of life rank: #121

Canva

3. Brooks County

Average life expectancy: 72.1 years (6.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #244

— Length of life rank: #243

— Quality of life rank: #238

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

2. Red River County

Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #243

— Length of life rank: #244

— Quality of life rank: #204

Canva

1. Collingsworth County

Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #136

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #152