COVID-19 vaccine pop-up events across Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Walmart is teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health Service to kick off a new round of pop-up events this month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the four-hour pop-up events will focus on smaller communities in rural areas across the state, where vaccination rates have typically been lower. The events will also feature a 16-foot video wall showing vaccine facts and messages and the “Take the Shot” basketball game. Attendees will also be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on site, with no appointment needed.

The new campaign’s pop-up events in October will focus on smaller communities and rural areas across Texas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower, along with urban ZIP codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents.

“COVID-19 vaccines prevent almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” Kay Jarret, MD, with the Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic in Dallas said. “With the more contagious Delta variant having caused a spike in hospitalizations among all unvaccinated age groups, it’s more important than ever to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professional about your questions or concerns.”

Texas providers have administered nearly 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 16 million people. About 15 million Texans are now fully vaccinated, which is 62 percent of the eligible population. Vaccination rates by age group range from about 80 percent fully vaccinated for people 65 and older to 47 percent for people ages 12 to 17.

There will be stops in Texarkana, Jasper, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, San Angelo, Odessa and Amarillo, along with additional stops through Oct. 25.

You can find links to locations for a COVID-19 vaccine in the state at covidvaccine.texas.gov.