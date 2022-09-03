DALLHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— An official with the City of Dalhart Police Department told MyHighPlains.com that the family announced on social media that Yahir Cancino,a member of the Dalhart JV football team, has died Friday night.



According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. According to DISD, they said that trainers and first responders tried to revive him but were unable to, and he had to be airlifted to the Intensive Care Unit in Lubbock.

According to a statement released by Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd, Cancino was a student at Dalhart High School who was injured during a Junior Varsity football game on September 1, 2022.

A GoFundMe was set up to support the family.