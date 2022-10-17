Businesswoman sitting at desk and explaining new project to coworker. Mature woman discussing working with partner in coworking office.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As businesses adapt to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of your work office has changed dramatically as workers and businesses begin to look for more flexible options.

One such option that many businesses have employed is a coworking space. A coworking space is a neutral space where workers from different companies can share office space to save costs and add convenience.

A report commissioned by CoworkingCafe.com looks at which cities and states have the most coworking spaces, and it turns out the DFW metro has many.

According to the report, DFW ranked 5th in the nation in regard to the number of coworking spaces. The DFW area has 261 coworking spaces, with 98 of those being in Dallas alone. Plano, Fort Worth, and Irving also check over 10 flexible workspaces each, boosting up the metro area as one of the best for remote workers.

In 2021, there were almost four times more remote workers in the city of Dallas as compared to 2019, a percentage that went up from 5% to 19%.

Houston also ranked high on the list, taking the number 8 spot with 208 coworking spaces.

For the full report, visit CoworkingCafe.com.