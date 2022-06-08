DALLAS (KDAF) — The sixth annual Uber Lost & Found Index has been released and it looks at the items left behind as well as what cities are leaving the most behind in their Uber rides. Three Texas cities made that list, so if you’re missing your wallet, phone or that taco you bought on Saturday night, it just might be in an Uber.

Uber says, “Phones, wallets and keys topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items once again, but as we know, riders aren’t just leaving the essentials behind. Folks are forgetting everything from tins of caviar, to fingernail clippings, to Grandma’s teeth, to Bernie Sanders fanny packs and more. Austin, TX takes the cake as the most forgetful U.S. city for two years running, while St. Patricks Day and July 4 were the most popular two days of the year to leave belongings on the backseat.”

Before we look at the most forgetful cities in America when it comes to leaving items behind in their Uber, let’s look at what people are leaving behind the most:

Phone/Camera Wallet Keys Backpack/Purse Headphones/Speaker Glasses Clothing Vape Jewelry ID

Now, if you’re out and about using Uber to get around in these 10 cities (three from Texas) you’re probably a part of the statistic that led to this list’s ranking:

Austin (second year in a row at No. 1) Charlotte Houston Indianapolis Dallas Kansas City Atlanta Tampa Bay Columbus Phoenix

While reading the index, one of the funniest/unique items lost in an Uber was, “my grandma’s teeth.” How on earth are we letting grandma out of the Uber without her teeth?! Let’s look at some of the most outrageous and unique items left behind:

Some tater tots

500 grams of caviar

My grandma’s teeth

40 chicken nuggets

Bernie Sanders fannie pack

Part of my soft serve ice cream machine

10 lbs of hamburger meat

Star Wars Yoda headband and Darth Vader helmet

For a look at the full list of these very unique items and more findings from the Uber Lost & Found Index including what to do when you indeed do lose something in your Uber, click here.