HOUSTON (CW39) – Damage in Orange, Texas is extensive and yet, just one look at the devastating affects of Hurricane Laura.

Many people living near Orange, Texas were still without electricity Friday morning as they started cleaning up the damage left behind by Hurricane Laura.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter headed east to check out the damage in Orange. There were downed power lines and blown down fences and trees throughout the town.

Even after Laura, we are of course still in hurricane season. Now a heat advisory is in effect for much of Texas including parts in east Texas.

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED…

Heat index values will be up to 110 degrees in Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange and Tyler counties in Texas today from 10AM today to 7PM Texas time this evening. Impacts will be elevated temperatures and humidity will result in conditions conducive to heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.