AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Panhandle residents, along with members of the Republican party throughout the region, descended on Hodgetown Wednesday to hear from candidates from two races they will see on the Republican ballot in the March primary.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the incumbent running for an additional term, joined Texas State Senate District 31 Republican candidate Kevin Sparks for a co-campaign event at Hodgetown Wednesday. Patrick and Sparks will be on the Republican ballot for their respective positions in the March 1 primary.

The other Republicans running for the Lieutenant Governor position include Todd M. Bullis, Trayce Bradford, Zach Vance, Daniel Miller and Aaron Sorrells. The Democratic candidates for the Lieutenant Governor position include Mike Collier, Michelle Beckley and Carla Brailey. The other Republicans running for the Texas State Senator District 31 position include Jesse Quackenbush, Tim Reid and Stormy Bradley. There are no Democratic candidates for the Texas State Senator District 31 position.

Both Patrick and Sparks spoke about various issues Republicans are running on in the 2022 election, including COVID-19, election integrity, the ongoing situation at the Texas Border as well as government encroachment. Many area officials, including U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 and business leader Alex Fairly, were in attendance.

Prior to Wednesday’s event, Sparks told MyHighPlains.com that while he is based out of Midland, Sparks has spent time in Amarillo and throughout the Texas Panhandle through his childhood and during his 35 years in the oil and gas industry. His goal, if he is elected to the seat, is to help unite the district, which ranges from the majority of the Texas Panhandle down to the Midland/Odessa area.

“We are very like-minded people, all across this district. We’re people of faith. We’re people that love family. We’re not afraid to work hard and we give back to our community,” Sparks said. “That’s what makes our communities great out here in West Texas and the Panhandle.”

The District 31 Senate seat became open this year after Kel Seliger announced in October 2021 that he would not be seeking re-election. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Seliger has represented Senate District 31 since 2004, serving as the chairman of the Senate’s Higher Education Committee as well as the Senate’s Select Committee on Redistricting. He also served on the Finance and Education Committees.

Seliger’s retirement, along with four other Republican State Senators who are also not running for re-election, caused Patrick to come to Wednesday’s event, advocating for Sparks to receive the Republican nomination for the seat.

“I’m working to try to find the best five to come in and take their position. I’m as good as the senators that serve with me,” Patrick told MyHighPlains.com prior to Wednesday’s event. “Kevin would do a great job for Amarillo, the Panhandle and Midland. Business guy, solid Christian, solid conservative, hard-working guy and I hope folks will vote for Kevin Sparks.”

Sparks hopes that his oil and gas experience will be relevant for the District 31 Senate seat, representing a significant part of the state’s economy. Sparks also spoke about the situation at the Texas border, a topic that Sparks said is one “at the forefront of the voters’ minds.”

“Since our federal government has abdicated its responsibility to protect its citizens down here, it’s incumbent upon us to do everything we can to stop, or at least slow down, the flow of illegals coming across the border,” Sparks said. “I think we’ve made good strides with Operation Lone Star, but we’re just gonna have to continue to be vigilant about what we do.”

But what Sparks mostly stressed during the event was the importance of bringing the people throughout the district together, coming together to have a strong voice in Austin and throughout the state.

“I think it’s gonna be critical that our business leaders from across our district, not just Amarillo, not just Midland/Odessa, but even in our more rural communities, that we pulled together to speak as one voice because our big challenge is that we’re so far off of I-35 that Austin tends to forget about us,” Sparks said. “I’m going to be very intentional, very intentional on making sure that I’m fostering those relationships, as well as with our local officials in the north (and) in the south part of the district.”

During the event, Patrick also spoke about the status of the state as well as the United States as a whole, touting his accomplishments as Lieutenant Governor. Patrick said this past series of Legislative Session was “the best and most conservative session” the state has ever had. Officials passed measures surrounding abortion, Critical Race Theory and constitutional carry.

Multiple election integrity measures were also passed during this most recent Legislative Session, Patrick said. This comes as officials with the Potter County Republican Party attempted to host a separate primary with hand-marked and counted ballots due to the potential of election fraud. While officials did not claim that fraud occurred in Potter and Randall counties, officials with the Potter County Republican Party said that there is less potential for fraud with paper ballots.

Patrick said officials want to make it easier to vote in the state of Texas, but they also want to make it harder to cheat.

“Our election reform bill is one of the best in the country. We now have a paper backup, a paper trail, for every vote cast. Our machines are not connected to the internet, so they won’t be able to be hacked. We are now putting the last four digits of your Social Security or your driver’s license number on mail-in ballots because that’s where most fraud can happen,” Patrick said. “Election fraud is always something that’s hard to prove because if they’re really good at it, you’ll never know. But we want to have the best election integrity bill we could have in Texas.”

Early voting for the March Primary ends Feb. 25, with Election Day being on March 1. Visit the MyHighPlains website for more information about Early Voting opportunities in Potter and Randall counties.