UVALDE, Texas (Nexstar) — A community is in shock after a senseless act of violence occurred at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

Nineteen students and two adults were killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a town about an hour-and-a-half west of San Antonio.

Students at the school were looking forward to end-of-year parties and summer break.

“My heart was broken today. We are a small community, and we’ll need your prayers to get us through this,” said Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell.

The school year, now overshadowed by tragedy, is over, and authorities are now working to get answers.

“Our priority is to get information to our families,” said UCISD Chief of Police Pete Arrendondo.

The motive of the 18-year-old shooter, who is dead, is still a mystery. Gov. Greg Abbott identified him Tuesday afternoon as Salvador Rolando Ramos, saying responding officers killed him.

Uvalde CISD Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said they believe Ramos is the sole suspect. Abbott said Ramos entered the elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, though details surrounding a possible rifle are unconfirmed.

“The state of Texas is mourning with them,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other state resources are working to get answers and offer support to the community.

“For the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children,” Abbott said.

As this community mourns, the nation’s conversation around gun control is also in focus. Most recently, Texas passed a law allowing for permitless carry. That went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

Authorities are still looking to learn how the suspect obtained his weapon or weapons.