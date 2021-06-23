Destination Texas 2021: Mason

MASON, Texas – “Welcome to Mason, the gem of the Hill Country,” Heather Harrell, Executive Director of the Mason Chamber of Commerce said.

Mason is called the gem because there’s so much to do in this quaint, bright, and shiny little town….

“Kayaking on the river, Fort Mason, the Seaquist House,” Harrell said.

There are also several museums you can visit, one of which is the Mason Square Museum. This museum has free admission and you may even get to meet the author of the book “Captured,” Scott Zesch (pictured below in blue.)

But the reference of a “gem” is even more fitting because of an actual gem that’s found throughout Mason’s terrain….topaz. If you’re looking for some bling as unique as the lone star state, you’ve come to the right spot. Mason County is the only place in Texas where you can find uncut topaz, and Mason Country Collectables has hundreds of pieces featuring the official state gem.

And speaking of bling and being unique…

“I like to put a little bling in it for modern bling, so it’s called Cattle Baron Bling,” Andy Smith, Owner of Lea Lou Co-op said.

After spending years owning and operating an eatery in Fredericksburg, Smith moved out to Mason County on his family’s ranch. As he puts it, he couldn’t just watch the grass grow so he opened a restaurant, bar, outdoor venue for concerts and weddings, and …

“I always wanted to be in the boutique hotel business so I thought, well I’ll just add that,” Smith said.

Now, there are a total of 7 rooms that have been designed with Andy’s cattle baron bling flare….but what does that mean exactly?

“It’s the culture of Mason. We first were American Indians, then Spaniards, then Mexico, then the cattle barons.”

There are several nods to history and heritage across Mason, this town is a gold mine ….or topaz mine that is… of opportunity to have some fun with family and friends and you’ll feel like you struck it rich by the time you head back out on the open road.





































