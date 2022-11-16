REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.

Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent quakes reported in West Texas.

Viewers on New Mexico also felt the shaking, in Hobbs and as far away as Carlsbad, according to some reports.

Some viewers reported swaying buildings and furniture and others even mentioned that the shaking gave them “motion sickness”.