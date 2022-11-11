DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that the state of Texas loves doing, especially in the sports world, but it seems this concept goes beyond scoring goals and scoring a huge boost to Texas Lottery players’ bank accounts.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday night’s drawing was sold in Central Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Austin! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers to take the top prize home; they were 9, 23, 27, 31, and 35. It was sold at Prime Mart on Lamar Boulevard in the city of Austin; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

In total there were over 25,000 winners throughout the state from the Nov. 10 drawing.