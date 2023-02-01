DALLAS (KDAF) – For Texans winning could be as complex as the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl again, or as simple as cracking up an ice-cold Dr. Pepper in your recliner at the end of the day. But one person is in the winning spirit thanks to the Texas Lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold outside of Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Rosenberg! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Jan. 31 drawing. The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 6, 7, 14, 26, and 34.

It was sold at Rosenberg Food Mart on 3206 AVE R in Rosenberg; the ticket was a Quick Pick.