HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The documentary on Hulu “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” is among the top trending films on the streaming service.

Sabrina Van Tassel is the director behind the eye-opening documentary. Hours after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request delaying Lucio’s execution on Wednesday, Van Tassel said she knows her work to free Melissa Lucio is not over.

“I’m overwhelmed to say the truth, it’s just an incredible feeling really.”

Tears of joy and relief poured down Van Tassel’s face after she learned of the court ruling.

Lucio is the Harlingen mother on death row for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

The film has captured the attention of many worldwide, shining a light on systemic issues in the courts and what Van Tassel calls the egregious corruption of the courts.

“If that resembles a fair trial to you, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Van Tassel said she believes there are more women like Lucio out there.

“I believe that, unfortunately, our justice system is not just broken it was designed to keep Melissa Lucio in prison,” Van Tassel said. “There is not a month that goes by when there is not an innocent person who spent 20, 30, 40 years in prison and who is exonerated, and the reason for it is Melissa Lucio checks all the boxes of the ideal culprit.”

Van Tassel was scheduled to witness Lucio’s execution on Wednesday.

With the stay of execution, she has put down the documentary camera, for now, to solely work on freeing Lucio and spreading the word on the evidence that she believes could prove Lucio is innocent.