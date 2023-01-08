EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to “do your job” and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.

In the letter, Abbott provided five specific actions he says the president should take immediately.

“This chaos is the direct result of your failure to enforce the immigration laws that Congress enacted,” reads the letter. “Your open-border policies have emboldened the cartels, who grow wealthy by trafficking deadly fentanyl and even human beings. Texans are paying an especially high price for your failure, sometimes with their very lives, as local leaders from your own party will tell you if given the chance. On behalf of all Americans, I implore you: Secure our border by enforcing Congress’s immigration laws.”

The governor handed the letter to President Biden after greeting him on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport.

