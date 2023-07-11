EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men and a woman were arrested after a couple was allegedly tied up and assaulted at gunpoint, documents reveal.

Eiliana Juarez, Adriano Sanchez and Adrian Sanchez were arrested on multiple charges unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County records.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, on June 18, a married couple arrived at the San Juan Police Department to report an aggravated assault that occurred in Edinburg.

The woman told police that she had been smuggled into the country illegally with her husband, and was being held in an apartment at the 3400 block of Golden Nugget Street by three people.

The woman identified the two men and a woman, while also noting another man only known by the nickname of “El Gordo,” the affidavit states.

The document states that the couple was being held at the apartment until they were done paying off a total of $8,000 to be transported to Houston.

At 2 a.m. that morning, the woman said that Adrian forced himself into the room by pushing the door, striking her in the face. Once inside the room, she said that “El Gordo” pointed a black revolver and her and her husband’s head, threatening to shoot them, the affidavit states.

The couple was then tied up with a black nylon rope with their hands behind their backs. The woman said Adriano put a rag in her mouth, preventing her from screaming for help.

The document states that “El Gordo” struck her husband with a bat multiple times before they were placed in the back seat of a Dodge Ram where she was able to wave down an officer. The woman told a detective that while she was being held at gunpoint, Adriano began to touch her breasts and private areas.

During a search of the location, police found a black revolver, a shotgun and a rifle in the closet. They also found a black rope, 0.73 grams of cocaine and 0.15 ounces of marijuana, police said.

Along with the aggravated assault and unlawful restraint charges, Adriano was also charged with indecent assault. Juarez and Adrian faced additional charges of smuggling of persons with a likelihood of serious bodily injury or death.

Adriano Sanchez’s bond was set at $95,000. Adrian Sanchez’s bond was set at $135,000 and Juarez’s bond was set at $180,000. Records show the three remain jailed.