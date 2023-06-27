Shawn Adkins (left) is now being held in the Mitchell County Jail for the murder of Hailey Dunn (right).

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after Shawn Adkins was arrested for the murder of Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn, all charges were dismissed, and a court document reveals improper vetting of leads, unreliable forensic testing, cell phone data, and more all contributed to the lack of evidence in this case.

Prosecutors filed a State’s Motion to Dismiss Prosecution Without Prejudice Tuesday, saying more investigation is needed before Adkins sees his day in court.

“To be clear, the prosecution views Shawn Casey Adkins as the primary suspect in the Hailey Dunn murder. . . however, additional work must be done before the case can proceed to a jury trial,” the motion states.

The motion claims five main issues have arisen in the aftermath of Adkins’ arrest that have prompted prosecutors to seek further investigation before taking him to court: a Brady Notice, alternate leads, geological forensic evidence, a forensic anthropology report, and cell phone data.

First, prosecutors have provided Adkins’ with a 16-page Brady Notice, which means they have officially informed him they have evidence that could be favorable to his defense.

Prosecutors also say that because so many different agencies were involved in investigating hundreds of leads in Hailey’s murder over the past decade, “many of the tips and leads were not properly vetted, investigated, or cleared.”

One of the most incriminating pieces of evidence against Adkins – soil samples collected from his work boots – may also not hold up in court, according to the motion. Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) was the testing method used to compare the samples to soil samples collected from the site where Hailey’s body was found in 2013, leading an expert to conclude the soil from the boots had a, “high degree of chemical similarity with soil samples collected from the remains site.”

However, an FBI Crime Lab also tested the soil samples from the boots and the remains site and determined they were not a match for each other. Prosecutors then learned the scientific community did not recognize NIRS as a legitimate method for soil analysis, and the FBI said the soil expert could not be relied on in trial.

Hailey’s forensic anthropology report also showed that she likely sustained blunt force trauma at the time of her death, which would have led to significant bleeding. However, despite multiple searches of Hailey’s home and a vehicle connected to the case when she disappeared in 2010, there is no evidence any immediate forensic testing was done. Prosecutors say this is also true for the site where her remains where found, and they believe the evidence needs further examination and testing to see if it has any additional value before proceeding to court.

Finally, cell phone records present a problem with the prosecution of Adkins. The records show Adkins placed a call around 2:56 p.m. December 27, 2010, the day Hailey disappeared, and this call showed him to be east of Big Spring but west of Colorado City. One minute later, Hailey Dunn’s cell phone received a call and connected to a tower in Colorado City.

Investigators say this suggests Hailey may have been alive prior to 2:57 p.m., and if that were the case, then Adkins would have been alone with Hailey for about two hours, based on testimony provided by other witnesses who saw him alone at the home around 5:00 p.m. that day.

The motion states that during this time, Adkins, “would have had to kill her, clean up any blood and other incriminating evidence in the home, and hidden her body.”

Prosecutors believe that, “while this is not impossible, it presents additional challenges given the preceding issues.”

Despite circumstantial evidence, prosectors are seeking to drop the case for now due to the lack of eye witnesses to Hailey’s murder, especially because there is not any forensic evidence directly linking Adkins to the crime at this time.

Adkins was officially released from the Mitchell County Jail after the Motion to Dismiss was granted Tuesday. He was previoulsy being held on bonds totaling $2 million.

The Mitchell County Distirct Attorney’s Office says Adkins does remain the primary supsect in Hailey’s murder and the case against him could be re-filed as the investigation continues.

No further information is available at this time.

Read the full motion in the document below:

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, teen who went missing in 2010

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021.