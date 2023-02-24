MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Dollar Tree Inc. has been fined $254,478 after federal workplace safety inspectors arrived at a store in Mount Pleasant, according to the Department of Labor.

According to a release, inspectors found “the national discount retailer again shortchanging employee safety” by allowing storeroom merchandise to block exits, walkways and “stacking boxes high enough to fall on workers.”

The Sept. 7, 2022 inspection also said the company failed to keep areas in the store and storerooms “clean, orderly and sanitary” and announced the over $250,000 in fines issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Thursday.

“In the event of an emergency, workers and others must have fast and safe access to unblocked exit routes,” OSHA Regional Administrator Eric S. Harbin in Dallas said. “Our inspectors found merchandise and other equipment blocking walkways and an emergency exit, this time in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Retailers like Dollar Tree that fail to make sure their stores’ storage areas are organized and safe are endangering everyone who works and shops there.”

Officials with OSHA said the violations continue a pattern of disregard that dates back to 2017, and that OSHA has identified more than 300 violations in that time.

“Dollar Tree Inc. has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission,” officials said.