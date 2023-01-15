HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Applications for the 2023 Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship Contest are now open to all eligible high schoolers.

Three scholarships will be awarded to three students. The grand prize is a $5,000 scholarship and the following two are worth $2,000.

Any high school senior attending a texas public, private or home school and planning on attending an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply.

The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful. A total of $9,000 in scholarships will be awarded in May 2023.

Winners will be selected based on students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping the state clean and litter-free.

“It’s imperative that future generations understand they are empowered to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment and communities into ones that are litter-free,” said Martha Martin, section director of services, projects and campaigns.

To apply for the scholarship visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

Applications must be received online by 5 p.m. March 31.