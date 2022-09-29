AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
Photos taken by a KXAN photographer show a metal bollard, or a type of traffic barrier, knocked out and tire tracks leading straight to one of the cannons displayed on the grounds.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was also out documenting and surveying the damage.
KXAN has reached out to the Texas DPS for more details on what may have happened. We will update this story once a response is received.