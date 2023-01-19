MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Migrants attempted to combine both high-tech and low-tech tools to get past the border fence and law enforcement officials in Hidalgo County, according to details provided by state authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety helped U.S. Border Patrol agents to apprehend “numerous” migrants attempting to evade arrest, the state agency said Wednesday.

Troopers stated that while trailing a group of migrants they were being followed by drones operated from Mexico, according to a tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

From the multiple groups, the officials’ apprehensions included two 13-year-old boys and a pregnant woman, Olivarez indicated.

They also recovered makeshift ladders used by migrants who scaled the border wall, Olivarez said.

Agents reported that they were able to deter a raft, as people were seen returning back to Mexico.