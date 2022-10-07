CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KIAH) – Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s best and brightest young artists will shine Friday, Oct. 7, as they usher in the upcoming Christmas season with the unveiling of the one-of-a-kind 2022 Holiday Cards at the Celebrity Party.

Starting at 3:30pm today the Driscoll Children’s Hospital will present its 2022 Holiday Cards!

It’s sponsored by the Auxiliary to Driscoll Children’s Hospital, a group of volunteers who selflessly devote their time to the patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital main campus and clinics throughout South Texas.

For this proud annual tradition, Driscoll patients from throughout South Texas drew pictures for 12 holiday cards, and a committee of five community members selected the artwork to be used. The children’s artwork will be on display and the cards will be for sale during the event.

Just like movie stars, past and present Driscoll patients whose artwork were chosen will be dressed in their Hollywood best as they stroll down a red carpet especially installed for the occasion.

Every child is THE star during their solo walk. As the budding artist struts down the carpet, the emcee tells the fans gathered a little about each one.

Favorite color? Food? Hobbies? These and more will be revealed. It’s a delightful way to learn that these kids are so much more than the illness that may have brought them to Driscoll – and the kids love the individualized attention. They smile, laugh and enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

Once they walk the red carpet, the artists stop at a poster-size copy of their card and meet their individual sponsors. After photos are taken, they autograph their work for family, friends, staff and other fans.

It’s a fun event on the Driscoll calendar, and one enjoyed by the organizers.

“This definitely is one of The Auxiliary to Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s most anticipated events of the year,” said Lizette Saenz, Director of Volunteer Services at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. “We look forward to rolling out the red carpet and putting the spotlight on our Driscoll stars, giving them a chance to shine.”

Proceeds from sales of the cards will go toward the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps current and past oncology patients go to college. Some of the designs for the holiday cards also are made into T-shirts and ornaments.

All items can be purchased through Driscoll’s website (www.driscollchildrens.org/holiday) and at the hospital’s Carousel Gift Shop. The Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s 2022 Holiday Cards come in packages of 12 cards and sell for $12.