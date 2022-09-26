ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 47-year-old woman has been injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early this morning in the 500 block of West 42nd Street when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage truck. The woman ended up trapped in that garbage truck for about two hours before she was found.

The woman had injuries to her head and lower back.

OPD said that dumpster diving is illegal, according to City ordinance; there is no word on whether the woman will face criminal charges.