EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez residents will be celebrating the 212th anniversary of Mexican Independence with events on both sides of the border this week.

On Thursday, the Mexican consulate is inviting people to a 6 p.m. folkloric celebration at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills Ave., in El Paso. The event includes the traditional re-enactment of “El Grito,” or the call to arms against Spain made by the Rev. Miguel Hidalgo in 1810 in the town of Dolores, Mexico.

Consul Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon also will present the “Ohtli” award to an El Pasoan who has helped the Mexican community. The consulate said it would release the name of the recipient and his or her accomplishments on Thursday.

Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar (center) announces the upcoming Tequila Festival at a news conference. (City of Juarez)

In Juarez, a similar ceremony will take place at Plaza de la Mexicanidad (the big red “X”) at 11 p.m. It coincides with the start of the Tequila and Mariachi Festival that runs through Sunday at the plaza, which is where the Juarez Fair takes place each summer.

Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar said the Tequila Festival brings together distillers from Jalisco, Sonora, Oaxaca, Chihuahua and Durango and will include performances by regional Mexican bands like Conjunto Primavera, Grupo Todo Terreno and several mariachi bands. The cost of the concerts Saturday and Sunday is 200 pesos ($11); merchants will be selling Mexican arts and crafts in addition to tequila, the mayor’s office said.

On Friday, Juarez will hold the Independence Day parade on its Avenida Heroico Colegio Militar with marching bands, horse riders, fire trucks and some army units.