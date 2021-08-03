El Paso County District Attorney says Aug. 3 trial date not set, office still seeking death penalty, declines interviews

by: Aaron Montes,

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales says a trial date in state court has not been set in the Aug. 3 shooting case due to COVID-19 precautions.

And, that a trial may take several weeks to carry out.

She held a press conference on Thursday afternoon going days before the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting anniversary. Two years ago, a shooter from a Dallas suburb travelled to El Paso and killed 23 individuals and wounded at least 25.

Rosales says a conference will be held to inform the community. Her office is still seeking to keep the trial in El Paso and they are seeking the death penalty.

The conference was brief and Rosales did not take individual questions from the press.

This story will be updated.

