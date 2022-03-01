"It's simply not child abuse to provide your child with medically necessary gender-affirming therapy..."

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For Lori Edwards, a recent order from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has her worried for her daughter, Emily.

Emily is a 15-year-old transgender girl who is currently receiving gender-affirming medical treatments.

As KTSM previously reported, last week Gov. Abbott issued an order that calls for state child welfare officials to investigate reports of transgender kids receiving gender-affirming care as child abuse.

That directive followed a nonbinding legal opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“The very first gut reaction I had was fear and then anger,” Edwards said. Obviously, I didn’t take kindly to being accused of being a child abuser.”

The directive calls on parents, doctors, teachers and nurses to report cases of minors receiving gender-affirming care to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Edwards said she started calling her daughter’s medical providers to provide documentation and letters of advocacy of their support.

“Right now, every physician that is treating my daughter has said that this letter is not going to impact their medical practice and it won’t change the way that they treat my daughter and that her medical care would never be compromised. However, we prefer to be proactive than reactive.” Edwards said.

Edwards said Emily was nine years old when she first started socially transitioning, then started medically transitioning when she was 11 after receiving approval from doctors, therapists and a medical team.

“We didn’t have to go through watching our kiddo experience the gender dysphoria that a lot of other kiddos have had to deal with, because of the fact that our kiddo was treated ahead of time and we were able to catch that and give the blockers beforehand, we were able to spare her that experience.” Lori Edwards, parent of transgender child

She said now, Emily is happy with who she is and lives a normal life.

“I used to have a little boy who was very, very sad and very anxious, and had a very hard time in school, and couldn’t adjust very well. He was bullied frequently by other students, he had no self-esteem,” Edwards said. “She has definitely galvanized her self-esteem and she’s proud of who she is.”

Aaron Setliff, the Assistant County Attorney of El Paso spoke on behalf of County Attorney Jo An Bernal about the directive. Their office prosecutes CPS cases.

“It’s simply not child abuse to provide your child with medically necessary gender-affirming therapy,” Setliff said.

Setliff added Paxton’s interpretation of the law was incorrect as it applies to child abuse.

“So we stand by that, that’s where we are as a state, legally and otherwise,” Setliff said.

Setliff said this directive just holds up the ongoing CPS cases that need to be investigated.

“The problem of child abuse is a very real one in El Paso and we work in this area every day very hard to help kids that are not safe at home and it’s a full caseload,” Setliff said. “It’s a full docket of cases that we work on so adding additional reports and additional investigation, based on what is not child abuse under the law, unfairly impacts the other cases that we have to focus on.”

As KTSM previously reported, there was a bill during the last legislative session, Senate Bill 1646, which attempted to change the law. The legislature decided not to pass any further definition or change to child abuse in this area.

Edwards said she felt it was a politically motivated move as both Gov. Abbott and Paxton are up for reelection in the March primary.

“He put it out at a certain time, a calculated time, just in time for voting and he’s doing it to skew elections in a certain way. The problem that I have with that is that he is gambling with the lives of not only my child but many, many Texas children,” Edwards said.

KTSM reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office for comment, however, a member of the governor’s press team did not provide a statement and redirected the request to DFPS and the office of the attorney general.