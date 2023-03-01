BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced the rescue of two “emaciated” horses who were found without adequate food and water.

On Feb. 22, authorities received a tip of malnourished horses at the 10000 block of Silver Trail, a post from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies responded to the scene and found two horses without adequate food and water, the post stated.

“The horses were extremely thin and had been eating the bark off of trees nearby as well as the wood from their enclosure,” the sheriff’s office stated.

(Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

(Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

(Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

(Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

(Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Additionally, the horses’ water bucket was described as having algae and debris inside.

The horses were removed from the location and transported to a local veterinarian for treatment. The sheriff’s office stated they will be transported to Meadow Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.

The case remains under investigation.