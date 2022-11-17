Student taken into custody, No present danger at the school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a teen is in custody after the student allegedly was found with a gun at Eastwood High School.

EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.

An educator at Eastwood immediately acted on the tip, notified police and school security, with officials locating the teen a short time later.

Officials say the student was detained and found with a handgun.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Police add that no threats were made, there was no lockdown of the campus, and there was no present danger at the school.

Officials with Ysleta ISD released the following statement:

At about 9:15 a.m. today, Eastwood High School administration was made aware of evidence on campus that indicated the presence of a weapon. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso Police Department responded immediately, launched an investigation, discovered the weapon, and a student was taken into custody without incident. All students and staff are safe, and classes are continuing on normal operating schedule. Ysleta ISD