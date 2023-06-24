AUSTIN, Texas (KIAH) – ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use due to extreme temperatures and record demand.

The Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. Last week, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from June 15 – June 21 due to increased temperature and high demand.

ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions, at the moment the request is just voluntary. Monday, ERCOT broke the June peak demand record.

If you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.