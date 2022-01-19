AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Electric Reliability Commission of Texas has officially filed its final winter readiness inspections report on Tuesday, stating that 321 of the 324 generators it inspected are compliant with the new weatherization requirements.

Power generators were required to weatherize by Dec. 1, 2021, after lawmakers passed major grid reforms in the spring following the February freeze. Between Dec. 2 and 22, ERCOT hired contractors to perform inspections at 302 generation resources and 22 transmission substations which account for 85% of the grid’s total power.

Of the 302 generators inspected, ERCOT’s inspectors initially identified potential deficiencies at only ten, which represents about 1.7% of the total ERCOT generation. Now, Tuesday’s report outlines that number is down to 3, or 0.4%.

In its initial report filed at the end of December, ERCOT inspectors found issues with six transmission substations. Since then, that number is now down to zero.

“We are confident these 321 inspected facilities either meet or go beyond the new requirements from the Commission and we will continue to work with the other 3 facilities to ensure they correct remaining deficiencies,” said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT Vice President of System Planning and Weatherization.

The Public Utility Commission will determine any potential enforcement actions resulting from the inspections. Last year, the Texas Legislature increased the maximum penalties for violating weatherization rules to $1,000,000 per day per violation.

Separately, the report gave an update to the generators that filed good cause assertions, which allows generators to provide reasons for not weatherizing all equipment. 532 total filed assertions, which could be due to a timing issue, or a piece of equipment that power plant does not have on-site, not unwillingness to weatherize.

At the end of December, ERCOT had approved the majority of these assertions but referred 60 to the PUC for revision and enforcement. That number has stayed the same since the initial report.

ERCOT also identified 54 that asked for more time to comply. That number now is down to 45, and ERCOT said they expect those to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

ERCOT’s report did not identify any generators by name.