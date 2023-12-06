AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced Monday new weatherization inspectors completed their certification program and can begin checking electric units and transmission facilities ahead of the winter.

It comes as ERCOT officials said they continue “to deploy a comprehensive suite of programs and tools to ensure grid reliability and resiliency during the winter months,” per a release. Those efforts include added ancillary services, expanding its firm fuel supply service and tacking on additional weatherization inspectors, the release added.

“There are unique challenges that each weather season in Texas presents for the grid. The winter preparedness efforts made by market participants, reinforced by ERCOT weatherization inspections, continue to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of the ERCOT grid,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in the release.

The release outlined continuous winter preparedness efforts, which include:

Weatherization, inspections: Enhanced requirements for generation and transmission facilities compared to last winter; officials estimate the Weatherization and Inspection program is poised to wrap 450 generation resource and transmission facility inspections this winter.

Phase 2 of firm fuel supply service efforts: Additional, redundant fuel sources help benefit the grid in the event of a natural gas scarcity. Phase 1 created the firm fuel supply service efforts, while Phase 2 expanded the types of resources that qualify, the release said.

Scheduled maintenance period: Generators and transmission operators have collaborated with ERCOT to schedule maintenance work and prep equipment ahead of winter.

Forecasting upgrades: Extra weather forecasts and developed load forecast models have been added to minimize weather forecast errors.

ERCOT contingency reserve service: Helps utilize resources “that can start within 10 minutes to address unexpected or rapid changes in supply or demand.”

Fast frequency response service: Expands capability for faster-responding resources that can engage in response to winter events that impact the grid.

New notification system: The Texas Advisory and Notification System launched in May as a communications tool to alert state residents on evolving grid conditions.

Critical supply chain, critical infrastructure map: Map helps share locations and connectivity of “all the critical components of the Texas power infrastructure” with numerous state agencies and energy companies.

Improved inter-agency communication: Ongoing communications effort between both the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Energy Reliability Council.