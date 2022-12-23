HOUSTON (CW39) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers. In preps of this late December cold weather event, many Texans were skeptical of ERCOT’s capability of ‘keeping the lights on’.

Flashbacks of February’s Winter Storm has scarred many locals between the lack of power, running water, or a safe way of staying warm. This go round, however, things are different. In both our weather forecast and the projected energy supply/demand.

ERCOT states that there WILL be enough power to sustain the current demand of energy throughout this cold blast. You can keep up with the real time supply and demand chart yourself with their interactive website.

As long as our demand does not exceed the committed capacity, we should not be at risk of overwhelming the energy grid. The blue line (demand) has been below the purple line (supply). This is expected to be the case throughout the event. The forecast, dotted lines show that.