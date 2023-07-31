WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The final defendant charged in connection to the brutal, fatal beating of Zachary Wood in May 2022 has her pending murder charge dismissed after pleading to a lesser offense.

Ashley Marie Esselborn, 22, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence on Monday morning, July 31, 2023, during a scheduled pre-trial conference in the 30th District Court.

The original indictment on Esselborn only contained the charge of murder. However, a motion to amend the indictment and add a second charge of tampering was filed Monday morning, July 31, 2023, and later signed by Judge Jeff McKnight the same day.

Esselborn was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ Correctional Institution, receiving 372 days jail credit for time already served after spending over a year behind bars before bonding out in May 2023. As a part of the plea agreement, Esselborn’s pending murder charge was dismissed.

Family members and friends of Wood were present in the gallery during Monday morning’s proceedings, three of whom gave statements following Esselborn’s sentencing. Earle Wood, the father of Zachary Wood, verbally expressed that he objected to the plea bargain and sentence Esselborn received on Monday morning.

Esselborn was originally scheduled to go to trial on the murder charge on July 10, 2023, for her role in Wood’s fatal beating over a year ago. However, that trial was delayed at the request of Esselborn’s attorney, Dustin Nimz

Esselborn’s three co-defendants William Bell, Payton Collier, and Ronnie Lang accepted deals after pleading guilty to Wood’s murder, making Esselborn the only defendant out of the four charged with Wood’s murder who was not found guilty.

Esselborn’s alleged role in Wood’s murder

According to police, when Collier gave her statement confessing to the murder and identifying Lang and Bell as suspects, she was asked about a second female who was at the house.

Authorities said Collier identified the second female as Ashley but did not know her last name, and said she was Bell’s girlfriend. According to the affidavit, Collier told them Esselborn did not assault Wood, but said she cheered them on while they were attacking him.

Collier also told police Esselborn was yelling at Wood, asking where her stuff was. The affidavit said Esselborn gave a statement to police on May 23, 2022, admitting she was at the house when Wood was assaulted.

Authorities said Esselborn told them she had been sleeping in the same room as Wood, and that when she woke up, she was missing some drugs from her purse.

According to the affidavit, Esselborn also said Collier was missing money, so they began questioning Wood about taking it. Esselborn then told police Lang came into the room and began assaulting Wood, then she and Bell left the house but later returned due to Bell leaving his shirt.

The affidavit said Esselborn told them later, she and Bell drove toward Burkburnett and discarded bloody items they were in possession of.

Following Esselborn’s statement, on Tuesday, May 24, a cooperating witness came to the police department and said she was scared because of things she overheard Esselborn say on the phone following her statement to the police.

According to the affidavit, the cooperating witness said she overheard Esselborn bragging that she didn’t go to jail and had also put her hands on Wood that night.