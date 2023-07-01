AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas state senator who pleaded guilty to bribery in 2019 was released from federal prison in Bastrop Friday, an Office of Public Affairs spokesperson confirmed to KXAN.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said Uresti was moved to a community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) San Antonio (RRM) Office. Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center — which is an RRC or halfway house.

Uresti’s projected release date was set for Dec. 12, 2024, the spokesperson said.

Uresti was previously sentenced on federal fraud charges to 12 years in prison for his part in a Ponzi scheme, but on Feb.13, 2019, he received a 5-year prison term on the separate bribery charge.

Uresti, a Democrat, was first elected to the Texas Legislature in 1997. Before becoming a state senator, he was a representative in the Texas House. He resigned in June 2018, shortly before he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on 11 counts of money laundering and wire and securities fraud.

Uresti was general counsel for FourWinds Logistics, a company that prosecutors say operated a Ponzi scheme against its investors. The fracking sand company went bankrupt in 2015.