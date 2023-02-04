EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man fell from the border wall and suffered critical injuries on Friday morning, the El Paso Fire Department confirmed.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Bowie High School in South-Central El Paso.

Fire officials say Border Patrol agents first encountered the man and requested assistance. He was described as a man in his 20s.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

El Paso is home to a stretch of border that has seen record migrant flows in recent years.

During the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2022, the Border Patrol has carried out 443 migrant rescues in the El Paso sector, with a toll of 63 fatalities. In the full fiscal year 2021, border agents conducted 688 rescues but reported only 39 deaths in El Paso and southern New Mexico.

On Monday, the Mexican Consulate in San Diego issued a report saying that the number of Mexican migrants getting killed or injured while trying to enter the United States in the San Diego-Tijuana region went up by 162 percent in the last three years.

Statistics released by the consulate show 42 migrants from Mexico died last year, slightly up from 41 in 2021. In 2020 the figure was just 16.

The total number of Mexican migrants killed or injured while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border was 646 for the past three years.