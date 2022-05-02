AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)— Fallen Texas peace officers who lost their lives in the line of duty will be honored on Sunday night.

Shortly before sunset, families will gather on the Capitol grounds to pay their respects.

According to the event’s organizer, a law-enforcement procession will kick mark the start of the ceremony —leading the way to the Memorial Monument at 6 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott is the keynote speaker and is expected to hand out medals to family members of fallen officers.

KXAN Capitol Correspondent Jala Washington will be there at the ceremony tonight. She’ll provide live updates, and will update this story after.

