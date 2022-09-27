ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The father of an Elsa boy who fatally shot himself was sentenced to prison on charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr. was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, according to court documents.

Duenez is also facing charges of making firearm accessible to child causing death or serious bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury, Hidalgo County records show.

On Oct. 18, 2021, police and EMS responded to the intersection of Begonia Street and Mile 17 1/2 North in Elsa.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was later confirmed by an autopsy that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Investigators said they found an unsecured and loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol that belonged to Duenez, the child’s father.

According to a criminal complaint, the weapon was stored in a shoebox inside of a closet that also had the child’s toys.

Duenez has a hearing for the making firearm accessible to a child charge on Oct. 13, records show.