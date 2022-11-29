HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Hidalgo is facing federal charges of coercion of a minor and production of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Rogelio Pruneda III was set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis on Tuesday, the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas said in a news release.

Pruneda was originally charged by criminal complaint, which detailed the accusations he faces and was previously reported Oct. 28 on ValleyCentral.

However, a federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment on Nov. 15, prosecutors said.

According to the USAO, Pruneda allegedly exchanged messages with the minor, recognizing her age, and discussed sexual activity with her. He allegedly met up with the girl on two more occasions at a family-owned auto shop and a residence and engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor, the release stated.

In one instance, Pruneda brought THC cartridges in exchange for sex, according to the charges. He was arrested shortly after, the release states.

“At the time of his detention hearing, the court found him to be a danger to community and ordered held in custody pending future criminal proceedings,” the release stated.