MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested after sending a Roblox gift card to a 13-year-old girl in exchange for nude photos, court documents allege.

Jaiden Avery Wayne Quintero was arrested on Dec. 8 on charges of receiving/distributing child pornography by interstate/foreign commerce, federal records show.

On July 20, Homeland Security Investigations RGV Child Exploitation Task Force received a referral from the Tampa Police Department after an investigation they conducted in January of this year, a criminal complaint stated.

Their investigation revealed hundreds of images and videos of a 13-year-old girl being sent through Instagram. Police identified multiple Instagram accounts that were involved in the “receipt, enticement and transmission,” of the illegal images. The girl was identified and determined to be living in Colorado.

Tampa police served Meta with subpoenas for the accounts, and it was established that one of the accounts belonged to a person living in Mission.

Special agents with HSI reviewed the information, and determined that the person associated with the account was Quintero, the complaint stated.

On Dec. 5, special agents made contact with Quintero at his residence, where he admitted to chatting with and receiving the sexually explicit content from the girl on his cellphone between Jan. 12 and 24.

“Quintero provided the owner of the Instagram account, believed to be the 13-year-old, minor female victim, with a Roblox gift card code to purchase the sexually explicit content,” the complaint stated.

A preliminary hearing for Quintero was held Tuesday and his bond was set at $50,000, with special conditions. The conditions include that he not violate any laws, continue or seek employment, surrender his passport, be monitored by GPS, avoid contact with victims, attend specialized treatment, and refrain from possessing firearms, alcohol or drugs.