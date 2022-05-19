MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has impacted westbound I-20 traffic in Midland.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a crash along Interstate 20 near Cotton Flat Road, as well as a grass fire near State Highway 349, has prompted detours in the area. Westbound I-20 is closed and the north service road has also been closed, traffic will be detoured to Big Spring Street.

The Midland Fire Department has also evacuated the Petroleum Museum because of the fires in the area.

There is no word yet on any injuries related to the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



