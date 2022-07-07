BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer fire fighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday.

Details of the fire have not been disclosed, but the Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line.

Pictures of Fire Fighter Skipper show heavy blistering in these areas.

Fire Fighter Skipper was transported to a burn unit in Lubbock but has since been released and is home and doing okay.

No further information has been released.