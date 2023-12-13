WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s an act of violence that First Step is working to prevent.

After the shooting of Lindsay Garcia and her mother on Thursday night, December 7, 2023, such domestic violence situations can possibly be prevented, according to First Step Wichita Falls’ Outreach Manager, MacKenzie Splawn, said.

According to court records, Garcia filed for a protective order against her husband this week, and it appears the shooting happened after officers tried to serve the order, officials said.

“They did everything they possibly could to prevent this, and they had all the proper things in place,” Splawn said. “Unfortunately, sometimes people are still going to do bad things, which is a big reason why we have our program so that we can stop situations before they get to that extreme.”

First Step has reached more than 7,000 individuals through educational and professional presentations while providing more than 6,000 services to people in 2022 alone.

“Everybody knows someone that’s gone through domestic violence and sexual assault,” Splawn said. “So, all of our staff is very passionate about it and we have a close connection to it.”

With the holidays here, Splawn said the nonprofit typically sees an increase in the use of the shelter’s services.

“I think a lot of times people want to have a good holiday, so they try to provide that for themselves and for their children,” Splawn said.

While it comes in all forms, some signs of abuse can include marks and bruises from physical abuse, verbal shaming or insulting or controlling behavior. According to Splawn, it isn’t always easy to leave.

“At the end of the day, there’s still love for that person, and they always have hope that they’re going to change and go back to that honeymoon phase like it was in the beginning,” Splawn explained. “So, that cycle just keeps repeating, and every time it does, it becomes more lethal.”

First Step continues to be an advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault victims in our area, no matter what time of year.

The nonprofit serves residents of Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young Counties.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or misconduct, call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 1 (800) 658-2683.

If you have experienced domestic violence and need to talk to someone, call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 1 (800) 658-2683.